Andhra Pradesh government may carve out 19 new districts for better governance

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : The Andhra Pradesh government is mulling carving out 19 new districts out of the current 13 districts in the State for administrative convenience and effective delivery of welfare schemes. Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, Women & Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha said the government is actively considering the proposal to form 32 districts in the State.

Earlier, the State formed a panel to study the formation of 25 districts in the state as part of its proposal to make all Parliamentary constituencies as districts. The Minister arrived in Rajamahendravaram to participate in the 10-day mass contact programme organised by the YSRC. Earlier in the day, she undertook padayatra in the 34th and 40th divisions in the city.