Andhra Pradesh government to provide tap connections to all rural households

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to provide functional household tap connections (FHTCs) to all rural households and public institutions under Jal Jeevan Mission and village action plans have been prepared in this regard.

Out of 95.66 lakh rural households in the State, till now 34.94 lakh (36.52 per cent) households have been provided with functional household tap connections and plans are afoot to cover the remaining houses.

Estimating that a sum of Rs 10,409.55 crore is required for providing tap connections to the remaining 60.72 lakh rural households, an official said that in the first phase, they are planning to provide 38,68,417 tap connections under the ongoing schemes with minimum modifications in the villages covered with over 40 liter per capita per day (LPCD) service level to reach at least 75 per cent by 2022.