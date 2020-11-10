Andhra pradesh government's panel to oversee COVID vaccination, top priority for health workers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Healthcare workers will be the first to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus whenever a vaccine is ready for the public.Even as multiple vaccines are in various stages of development, the Centre has started preparation for introduction of the vaccine.

As per the advice of National Expert Group on Vaccination Administration for COVID-19, it is envisaged that the vaccine will be first given to healthcare workers and then to other frontline workers.

To oversee the planning and implementation of activities to be undertaken with respect to administering of a COVID-19 vaccine, the State government on Monday constituted a committee, which will ensure coordination with all line departments, and mobilisation of resources.

The state-level steering committee has principal secretary to government (health and family welfare) as its chairperson; health commissioner, principal secretary (women, children, disabled and senior citizens department), Secretary (MA&UD department), APMSIDC managing director, Dr YSR Aarogyasri CEO, AYUSH commissioner, director of public health & family welfare and APVVP commissioner as its members; and state immunisation officer as its member convenor, who has been instructed to convene a meeting at least once every fortnight.

District-level task force teams have also been constituted with collectors as their chairpersons; district medical and health officer and other district level officials as their members; and district immunisation officer as their member convenors, who have been asked to convene a meeting once in every week.