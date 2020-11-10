STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complete Nadu-Nedu phase-I by February 2021: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to plan a menu with a variety of food items for each day for the students in the hostels and ensure the food is served as per new menu.

Published: 10th November 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to complete Nadu-Nedu first phase works in schools by February and provide all facilities in welfare hostels in the second phase of the scheme. 

During a review meeting held on Monday, he said that a high-level team should be set up in the Education Department to monitor the Nadu-Nedu works. He instructed officials not to compromise on the quality of works. Welfare hostels should be provided with all amenities including bunker beds in the second phase of Nadu- Nedu, to be completed by Sankranthi festival 2022.

Cots, beds, bed-sheets, blankets and cupboards should be arranged in the hostels, he stressed. Jagan said there must be a junior college in each mandal. Currently, there are no government junior colleges in 159 mandals, he said and directed officials to take steps for setting up junior colleges in those mandals.

The Chief Minister said that Anganwadi Centers will also be revamped under Nadu-Nedu. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to plan a menu with a variety of food items for each day for the students in the hostels and ensure the food is served as per new menu under the Jagananna Goru Mudda. 

Officials said that the Nadu-Nedu works were delayed due to COVID-19, but quality and standards were maintained and parents’ committees, headmasters, village secretariats, engineers and third party quality control companies have checked the works completed so far and social auditing is being done.

Officials said 15,715 schools are being revamped with Rs 1,690.14 crore in the first phase. Two types of kitchens,  costing Rs 5 lakh and `15 lakh  each, are being constructed according to the strength of students in the school.

There are a total of 9,323 Anganwadi and school buildings in the state. The cost of kitchen sheds in 5,735 primary and upper primary schools at a rate of Rs 5 lakh is Rs 287 crore and the cost of kitchen sheds at the rate of `15 lakh in 1,668 high schools is Rs 250 crore.

