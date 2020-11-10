STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nandyal suicide case: TDP leader N Md Farooq seeks CBI probe, dismissal of cops

The couple allegedly tied up their children with ropes and threw them under a moving goods train, before they did the same to themselves, he said.

Published: 10th November 2020 08:28 AM

Auto driver Abdul Salaam with his family members. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leader N Md Farooq has accused the YSRC government of trying to wash its hands of the intimidation, physical and mental harassment that drove a Muslim family in Nandyal of Kurnool district to suicide.

He demanded the government dismiss the Circle Inspector, Sub-Inspector and the constable responsible for forcing Abdul Sattar and his family to commit suicide. He said that the couple allegedly tied up their children with ropes and threw them under a moving goods train, before they did the same to themselves. 

Briefing newsmen here on Monday, the TDP leader deplored that the suicides took place after months of harassment by the police. "The police have harassed Abdul Salam’s wife, who worked as a teacher, by calling her daily to the police station. Salam and his wife were also allegedly beaten up in the lock up. The police didn’t listen when he said that he didn’t steal gold from the jewellery shop where he was working for over 25 years," he said.

"The government should dismiss the guilty personnel. Suspension for one or two months is not enough. It should order a CBI probe, as demanded by the JAC, into the incidents that led to the family’s suicide," he said.

