Unlock 6.0: A week after reopening, 50 per cent students attend schools in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The attendance of students touched 50 per cent after a week of school reopening in Andhra Pradesh. The attendance of students, collectively from government, aided and private schools, stood at 49.94 per cent for class 10 and 38.89 per cent for class 9 on Monday.

While 42.40 per cent, 22.42 per cent and 34.57 per cent students of class 9 from government, aided and private schools, respectively, attended the classes, 51.12 per cent, 66.84 per cent and 46.51 per cent students attended the classes on Monday. In terms of teachers' attendance, the lowest attendance percentage was of aided school teachers (37.95 per cent).