314 industries get notices for violating norms 

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the special drive ordered by the State government against the hazardous industries after the LG Polymers tragedy in Visakhapatnam district, officials have issued show cause notices to 314 hazardous chemical industries, for not following the prescribed safety norms.

“Out of the 1,070-odd hazardous chemical industries located across Andhra Pradesh, we have completed inspection in 810 and served notices on the managements of 314 industries after identifying some lapses. The entire exercise is expected to be completed by the end of November,” a senior official of the Industries Department told TNIE.

Stating that they have prepared a list of 20 issues to ascertain whether the hazardous industries’ managements are adhering to the safety norms or not, the official explained that besides inspecting the procedures to avoid mishaps in the industry, the inspection teams also went through the preparedness and facilities to minimise the damages in case of any untoward incidents take place in the industries.

“We have also gone through the functioning of machinery and all other aspects concerning safety and issued notices to those failing to meet the requirements,’’ the official said, adding that the number of erring industries may go up in the days to come as they are yet to inspect more than 250 hazardous chemical industries.

With an intention to know the safety compliances by industries so as to curb the mishaps, the State government ordered joint inspection by the officials from industries department, Pollution Control Board, factories, boilers, fire and electricity departments to check the prevailing conditions in industries.

The government is also conducting a comprehensive Industrial survey to give a unique number to industries on the lines of Aadhaar card.