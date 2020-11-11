Accused in CMRF scam gives police the slip

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One of the accused in the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) scam allegedly escaped from the police custody, while being brought from Jharkhand.

Though the incident happened three days ago, it came to light on Tuesday after the police registered a case against the accused who escaped from their custody.

According to sources, a team of CID officials, who went to Delhi last month, collected information regarding the gang and arrested one of the accused in Jharkhand.

“While he was being brought to the State after procuring a transit warrant, he gave police the slip,” the sources said, adding that a team of officials have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.