All districts now under scope of Aarogyasri

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Extending the scope of YSR Aarogyasri by bringing 2,434 medical procedures and six more districts under its cover, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said this was done as the government knows the value of people’s lives and listens to their heartbeat. Medical treatment costing more than Rs 1,000 will be provided free of charge under the scheme.

It was being implemented in seven districts so far, and has now been extended to Srikakulam, East Godavari, Krishna, Nellore, Chittoor and Anantapur districts as well, covering the entire State. Earlier, 2,200 procedures were covered under the scheme, and the number was increased by 234 on Tuesday.

Speaking here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh is perhaps the only State that has brought Covid-19 and post-Covid-19 care under the purview of Aarogyasri. He added that the government is strengthening the public healthcare system, and is working to set up 16 new medical colleges in the State, with three cancer hospitals, two kidney centres and six multi-speciality hospitals in tribal areas. A nursing college and a teaching hospital will be set up in each parliament constituency, Jagan said.

The Chief Minister added that under the previous government, Primary Health Centres and district hospitals had poor infrastructure, surgeries were conducted using light from a cellphone, a newborn died due to rodent bites, dues to Aarogyasri hospitals mounted to about Rs 680 crore, 104 and 108 vehicles were in a poor state, and villages with had no healthcare facilities. He further said the present government would change this and improve public healthcare.

Explaining the government’s initiatives in the healthcare sector, he said Aarogyasri services are available in over 130 super-speciality hospitals in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, and the government is mooting conducting free eye check-ups, along with advanced treatment for 95 per cent of families in the State.

Under Aarogya Asara, patients who undergo surgery are given financial aid of up to Rs 5,000 per month during their recovery period. Special pension of up to Rs 10,000 per month is given to people suffering from chronic ailments such as thalassemia, cancer and kidney disorders.

“In addition to this, about 510 medicines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) have been made available in all hospitals,” Jagan said, adding that all government hospitals are being revamped under the Nadu-Nedu scheme, and 1,147 PHCs, 52 area hospitals, 10,032 village clinics, 560 urban clinics and 191 community health centres will get a facelift. Besides this, 1,088 new ambulances were made available for 108 and 104 services this year, and 9,712 medical staff were recruited for government hospitals.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that Aarogya Asara amounts are paid to recovering patients. He told the authorities to set up Aarogya Mitras in all Aarogyasri -empanelled hospitals by December 10.

Jagan also launched the Aarogyasri App in English and Telugu.