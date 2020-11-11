Andhra's tourist spots may say no to large groups

Ritika arun vaishali By

VIJAYAWADA: The holy month of Kartika may leave several picnickers disappointed as large groups may not be allowed to gather at tourist sites in and around the city in view of COVID-19 pandemic. However, the tourism and archaeology departments are yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

“It will become difficult to ensure physical distance among people, especially when those in the groups are either friends or family. That is why we are planning to allow only small groups to Kondapalli Fort. However, we are yet to decide on the specific number for each group,” Archaeology commissioner Vani Mohan told TNIE. Also, officials are unsure if they will be able to open Bhavani Island for the public anytime soon despite an announcement by the tourism minister.

“Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao had said the island will be reopened by November 10. However, irrigation officials have informed us that it may take another three to four days for them to give the requisite permission for boating activities at Punnami Ghat. Once we have the permission, we will need at least five more days to clean the island. However, we are sure that if not immediately, a few days after Karthika Masam, people will be able to hold picnics here,” Bhavani Island Tourism Corporation manager Roop Kumar said. A decision on whether to allow large groups will be taken once the island is ready to welcome the guests, he added.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada residents, who have just a few gateways for such occasions seemed to be unhappy. “Vanabhojanam is the only occasion when all relatives from both my parents’ side gather. If they don’t allow large groups, we will have to miss out on our yearly get-together as we are a group of almost 30,” Sujatha Rao said.