COVID-19: IIT to help in production of N-95 equivalent masks

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Indian Institute of Technology-Tirupati has entered into a partnership with Amara Raja Group to jointly produce reusable N-95 equivalent masks to facilitate the growing need for personal protective equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prototype designed by the IIT has a flexible reusable body developed using 3D printing technology, and the replaceable filter was developed through electro-spinning. After every usage, the filter needs to be replaced. As per the MoU signed between the parties, Amara Raja will carry out large-scale manufacturing of the reusable N95 equivalent face masks using the technology provided by IIT-Tirupati. Amara Raja will aid the institution financially for the development of the machinery.

IIT-Tirupati director Prof KN Satyanarayana and Amara Raja Batteries Limited CEO S Vijayanand signed the MoU. Also, the IIT team have also developed a sterilisation unit prototype using hybrid technology.