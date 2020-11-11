STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dubbaka will be repeated in Tirupati, says Somu Veerraju 

After Raghunandan Rao emerged victorious in Dubbaka of Telangana, proving most of the exit polls wrong, Somu Veerraju congratulated the former.

Published: 11th November 2020

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Describing the victory of the BJP in Dubbaka and other bypolls and Assembly elections in Bihar as a beginning of growth story of the saffron party in the twin Telugu states, BJP state president Somu Veerraju said that the results indicate the growing faith of people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government. National secretary and party state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar said that the success of the BJP shows that the people of the Telugu states are preferring good governance to dynastic and caste-based politics.

After Raghunandan Rao emerged victorious in Dubbaka of Telangana, proving most of the exit polls wrong, Somu Veerraju congratulated the former. “The BJP’s victory in general assembly polls in Bihar and bypolls in other states is the foundation for the success of the party in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the future. BJP will form the government in 2024 in both the States,” he said, in a statement. 

Sunil Deodhar took to Twitter to congratulate the winners. “This success is a testament for the faith people of the Telugu states, who are vexed with corrupt and dynastic regional parties, in PM Narendra Modi’s nationalism and development-led good governance,” Deodhar tweeted. 

“The Dubbaka result will be replicated in other parts of the country,’’ Veerraju said. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam, he said the BJP’s winning candidate Raghunandana Rao has highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programmes and schemes during his electioneering. “There is currently a BJP wave sweeping the country and the Tirupati bypoll result will also go the BJP way. The BJP is gaining strength in AP,’’ he claimed.More leaders will join the BJP in the coming days in north Andhra and even Rayalaseema leaders are joining the party, he said.

Referring to the housing scheme, he said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to give own houses, former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu wanted to give rented houses for beneficiaries. He accused both the TDP and YSRC of promoting family rule. “The BJP will question the State government on 28 issues. Urban health centres were launched by former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now the YSRC was indulging in corruption in the health centres,” Veerraju alleged. 

