STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Focus on improving healthcare at network hospitals, officials told

During a review meeting on the scheme, the Chief Minister asked the officials to monitor the services of Aarogyasri network hospitals.

Published: 11th November 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday instructed authorities concerned to include expensive medical procedures such as bone marrow and liver transplantation in the Aarogyasri scheme, and set up help desks in all network hospitals and monitor the services on a regular basis.

During a review meeting on the scheme, the Chief Minister asked the officials to monitor the services of Aarogyasri network hospitals. He stressed that the patients must be given nutritious food, and their transportation to home after discharge must be taken care of. The hospitals must strive to achieve the NABH accreditation, he said. 

With regard to ANMs, the CM wanted them to be trained in a list of medical procedures as they are the referral points in villages. He said the ANMs must guide patients to doctors through telemedicine based on the ailments. “Focus should be on strengthening the call centre. Doctors should be available round-the-clock for the telemedicine services and have to attend calls from patients or ANMs or should call them back within five minutes of the call request.”

Explaining about the implementation of the Aarogyasri scheme, the officials informed the chief minister that, so far, 1.35 crore smart health cards have been issued and 716 medical procedures are available at 130 empanelled hospitals in Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai. Medical treatment costing more than `1,000 will be provided free of charge under the scheme. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Aarogyasri
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp