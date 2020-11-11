Focus on improving healthcare at network hospitals, officials told

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday instructed authorities concerned to include expensive medical procedures such as bone marrow and liver transplantation in the Aarogyasri scheme, and set up help desks in all network hospitals and monitor the services on a regular basis.

During a review meeting on the scheme, the Chief Minister asked the officials to monitor the services of Aarogyasri network hospitals. He stressed that the patients must be given nutritious food, and their transportation to home after discharge must be taken care of. The hospitals must strive to achieve the NABH accreditation, he said.

With regard to ANMs, the CM wanted them to be trained in a list of medical procedures as they are the referral points in villages. He said the ANMs must guide patients to doctors through telemedicine based on the ailments. “Focus should be on strengthening the call centre. Doctors should be available round-the-clock for the telemedicine services and have to attend calls from patients or ANMs or should call them back within five minutes of the call request.”

Explaining about the implementation of the Aarogyasri scheme, the officials informed the chief minister that, so far, 1.35 crore smart health cards have been issued and 716 medical procedures are available at 130 empanelled hospitals in Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai. Medical treatment costing more than `1,000 will be provided free of charge under the scheme.