Naidu demands CBI probe into Nandyal tragedy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has held the YSRC government responsible for the suicide of Abdul Salaam’s family in Nandyal in Kurnool district.Naidu said that it was only because of the non-stop harassment in the name of the robbery in a jewellery shop that Salaam, his wife and two children ended their lives. Salaam had no other choice as he faced humiliation and persecution even while he was earning his livelihood by driving an auto rickshaw, he said.Addressing party leaders online on Tuesday, the TDP chief said that the suicide of the whole family was the reflection of the YSRC atrocities in the State.

“A 10-year-old Muslim girl faced molestation attempt at Bommuru. When they made a police complaint, the whole family members came under threat and were asked to withdraw the case. What more, SC, ST atrocities case was filed against them. Obscene videos of her mother were taken to harass them,” he alleged.

Naidu recalled how the Bommuru incident eventually led to the suicide attempt by the girl’s father Abdul Sattar in front of the Rajahmundry SP Office. Unable to bear the harassment of YSRC MLA, a volunteer attempted suicide in East Godavari. An Anganwadi worker was subjected to humiliation in Kadapa, he added. Naidu demanded that the investigation into the Salaam family suicide be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to bring out the facts. A special court should be formed to deal with the Nandyal suicide case. The officials responsible for the family’s suicide should be dismissed from service, the TDP chief demanded.