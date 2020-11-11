STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu demands CBI probe into Nandyal tragedy

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has held the YSRC government responsible for the suicide of Abdul Salaam’s family in Nandyal in Kurnool district.

Published: 11th November 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has held the YSRC government responsible for the suicide of Abdul Salaam’s family in Nandyal in Kurnool district.Naidu said that it was only because of the non-stop harassment in the name of the robbery in a jewellery shop that Salaam, his wife and two children ended their lives. Salaam had no other choice as he faced humiliation and persecution even while he was earning his livelihood by driving an auto rickshaw, he said.Addressing party leaders online on Tuesday, the TDP chief said that the suicide of the whole family was the reflection of the YSRC atrocities in the State. 

“A 10-year-old Muslim girl faced molestation attempt at Bommuru. When they made a police complaint, the whole family members came under threat and were asked to withdraw the case. What more, SC, ST atrocities case was filed against them. Obscene videos of her mother were taken to harass them,” he alleged. 

Naidu recalled how the Bommuru incident eventually led to the suicide attempt by the girl’s father Abdul Sattar in front of the Rajahmundry SP Office. Unable to bear the harassment of YSRC MLA, a volunteer attempted suicide in East Godavari. An Anganwadi worker was subjected to humiliation in Kadapa, he added. Naidu demanded that the investigation into the Salaam family suicide be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to bring out the facts. A special court should be formed to deal with the Nandyal suicide case. The officials responsible for the family’s suicide should be dismissed from service, the TDP chief demanded.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TDP YSRCP Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp