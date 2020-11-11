OMC focusing on clearing tax dues

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) has taken up a house-to-house survey to identify unauthorised domestic water supply connections in its limits. According to officials, there are around 3,000 illegal/unauthorised water connections in the city limits even as the the civic body has issued 33,000 domestic and 400 commercial connections.

The annual water tax target from the domestic connections is around `2.5 crore. However, the OMC has been able to collect only 40-45 per cent of the target for the last two years. The house-to-house survey is part of the plan to boost the authority’s revenue by imposing heavy penalties on the unauthorised water users.

In a recent meeting, the OMC chief instructed officials of the revenue wing to collect long-pending dues from all tax defaulters by carrying out special drives. The commissioner said ward volunteers could help the officials in the process. D Sundararami Reddy, an OMC engineer, said, “The survey has been taken up to identify unauthorised domestic water supply connections with the help of ward secretariat staff. After their identification, notices will be served and heavy penalties will be collected from the illegal users.”