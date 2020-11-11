STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only green crackers allowed, to be burst between 8 and 10 pm

There is no ban on bursting firecrackers in the State this year, but only green crackers are to be sold and used.

Published: 11th November 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 08:48 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There is no ban on bursting firecrackers in the State this year, but only green crackers are to be sold and used. The bursting of crackers will be restricted to two hours. The State government on Tuesday night issued orders restricting the bursting of firecrackers as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in view of the expected rise in air pollution, which could further impact Covid-19 patients.

As per the orders, only green crackers shall be sold, and are to be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. A distance of 10 ft is to be maintained between shops selling crackers, and customers are to be made to practise physical distancing and stand six feet away from each other. “The purchasers shall also be advised not to use hand sanitiser during Diwali celebrations but use normal soap while bursting crackers and lighting diyas or candles,” the orders said.

Late on Tuesday, the Nellore district administration banned the manufacture of crackers this year. Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu appealed to the public to follow the Covid-19 guidelines when celebrating Diwali. The NGT recently directed States to impose a ban on the sale and use of all firecrackers in areas where the air quality is ‘poor’, ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’.  

In cities where the air quality is ‘moderate’ or below, only green crackers are to be sold, and bursting of crackers shall be restricted to 8 pm to 10 pm.As per the AP Pollution Control Board, which monitors ambient air quality in 20 cities and towns, including 13 non-attainment cities, many cities and towns have air quality that is ‘good’ or ‘moderate’.

The health commissioner, in his proposals submitted to the government, said that as on November 9, more than 8.16 lakh people recovered from Covid-19 and 21,000-odd active cases are being treated. Since patients’ lung capacity may be poor, he requested for restricted use of crackers in the interest of public health at large. Following this, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Tuesday night issued orders restricting use of firecrackers, and instructed Collectors, superintendents, commissioners of police and municipal commissioners to implement the orders across the State.

