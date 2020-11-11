STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private buses violating rules: APSRTC union to CM Jagan

APSRTC has brought down its services to Telangana from 1,009 to 638 after both the Telugu states signed a new agreement for resumption of the inter-state services.

Published: 11th November 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

APSRTC buses (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC’s Employees Union (EU) has written to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, requesting him to put a check on the ‘indiscriminate’ operations of private buses as they are hurting the Corporation’s revenue.

In the letter, EU general secretary P Damodar noted that the APSRTC has brought down its services to Telangana from 1,009 to 638 after both the Telugu states signed a new agreement for resumption of the inter-state services. However, private bus operators in Krishna, Guntur, East and West Godavari, Ongole, Kurnool and Chittoor districts are taking an undue advantage of the situation by operating their buses as stage carriages even though they have permission to ply as contract carriages, he said. 

Stressing the need for improving connectivity within the state to recover the losses to be incurred due to the reduction of operations to Telangana, Damodar said the state government should focus on increasing the bus services to Bengaluru, Chennai and Odisha. Also, the government should extend financial help to purchase new buses with advanced facilities to operate on the above-mentioned routes, the EU leader added.
 

