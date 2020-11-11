Tenders for two barrages downstream Prakasam Barrage to be re-invited

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The water resources department is all set to float once again the tenders for the preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs) for the two barrages sanctioned downstream Prakasam Barrage, to tap surplus flood water, by relaxing certain conditions to widen the scope of participation. The officials are likely to re-invite the bids next week and are expecting to conclude the process by the end of this month or early December.

Though the department has invited bids on October 12 and scheduled to award it by October 29, a few consultancies sought relaxation in the eligibility requirement. “We invited the tenders last month seeking bids from eligible firms which have registration of class-I contractor or above, which is as per the tender procedures and registration of contractors rules. However, a few firms have made a representation to the government to provide relaxation of the clause as they are consultancies and don’t possess class-1 contractor or above registration. So, we will re-invite the tenders so that there will be a wider scope for participation,” a senior official explained.

Widening the scope of participation is also likely to result in a competitive bidding, according to the officials. After tenders are floated, about 14 days would be given for filing the bids, following which the officials would go for the reverse auction to identify the lowest bidder. After finalising the firm, three months would be given for preparation of the DPR, the officials added.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had on Monday said that the government has expedited the process for making a reality two barrages downstream and one upstream of Prakasam Barrage. This water year (June 1 to November 10), a record 1,270 TMC of surplus water has been let into the sea.

If the barrages are in place, they will help in tapping some of the surplus water and divert them to the parched tail-end of Krishna delta, besides also helping in bringing down the salinity in the soil. For the record, the state government, in September cleared the two barrages, estimated to cost Rs 2,565 crore together to store about three TMC of water each. While one would be constructed at 12th km downstream Prakasam Barrage between Chodavaram in Penamaluru mandal of Krishna district and Ramachandrapuram in Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur district at a cost of Rs 1,215 crore, the other would come up at 62th km downstream between Bandikollanka in Mopidevi mandal of Krishna district and Ravi Anantavaram village in Repalle mandal of Guntur district at a cost of Rs 1,350 crore.

About Rs 204 crore has already been sanctioned for the preparation of DPRs and land acquisition. The sanctioned funds include Rs 100 crore each for the land acquisition of the two projects preliminarily.