2,935 teacher posts necessary in Prakasam

Considering the student teacher ratio of 2,419 primary, 278 upper primary and 353 high schools in the district, the education department conducted the rationalisation process.

A teacher taking an online class for school students (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  The education department has finalized the rationalization of teachers across the Prakasam district and they figured out the surplus teacher's number as well as the to be filled vacancies number in schools. 

After the completion of the process, a total of 2,935 teacher posts are necessary and at present (authorities considered 2 teachers minimum for each school) 1,427 teachers have been identified as surplus and after adjusting these teachers in the above vacancies, the remaining 1,508 posts will be filled through the next DSC and teacher transfer. 

Considering the student-teacher ratio of 2,419 primaries, 278 upper primary, and 353 high schools in the district, the education department conducted the rationalization process. “We will take up the preparation of school-wise vacancies lists as well as the surplus teachers lists soon,” DEO VS Subba Rao said.

