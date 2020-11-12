STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Botcha Satyanarayana, Kodali Venkateswara Rao slam TD on TIDCO houses, Nandyal suicide case 

He also rubbished the claims of the TDP chief that six lakh houses were built during the TDP regime.

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with the TDP for “halting” the distribution of free house sites and APTIDCO houses to the poor by moving court, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said that the government was ready to distribute the house site documents to the beneficiaries on December 21, marking the birthday of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, if the “TDP-affiliated” petitioners withdraw their cases. Botcha also questioned the TDP as to why one of its state committee members helped secure bail to the accused in the case of Abdul Salam and his family’s suicide in Nandyal.

ddressing separate press conferences here on Wednesday, the ministers flayed the TDP chief for “lobbying” to get a stay on distribution of free house sites to the beneficiaries. “Naidu gave a call to protest for houses. But, all the 30 lakh beneficiaries should stage a protest in front of  TDP leaders’ houses for stalling the process by using their connections to lobby and stall the process,” Botcha argued.   

He also rubbished the claims of the TDP chief that six lakh houses were built during the TDP regime. “About 80,000 houses reached 90 per cent completion. Not even a single house was given in the last five years,” he clarified. 

The State government will start the distribution of house pattas on December 21once the TDP-affiliated people withdraw the cases in the High Court, the ministers said. They that alleged the TDP had spent over `25 crore for hiring prominent lawyers to get stay on the distribution of house site pattas.On the Nandyal issue, while the State has taken action against the cops, a TDP associate moved a bail petition to set free the accused, Botcha added. 

