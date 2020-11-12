STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Incentives extended to ATC Tires, Intelligent SEZ

The State government has issued orders extending special incentive packages under the ‘Mega Project’ category to ATC Tires AP Private Limited and Intelligent SEZ Development Limited. 

Published: 12th November 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued orders extending special incentive packages under the ‘Mega Project’ category to ATC Tires AP Private Limited and Intelligent SEZ Development Limited. 
ATC Tires AP Private Limited has proposed to set up a plant for manufacturing off highway tires, radial off the highway tires and solid tires with an investment of  `1,750 crore at APSEZ, Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam, in the land allotted by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

The company has proposed to invest `1,050 crore in the 1st phase and `700 crore in the second phase, with a potential to create 2,000 direct employment over a period of 4 years. The government issued an order extending the following incentives to ATC Tires.Power cost reimbursement at 1.00 per unit for a period of 5 years after achieving a minimum of 2,000 direct employments; 80.10 acres of land at DNA, APSEZ, Atchutapuram, to ATC Tires at `95.18 lakh per acre. 

The Intelligent SEZ Development Limited has proposed to establish sector specific Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for footwear manufacturing at Inagaluru of Chittoor district with an investment of `350 crore over a period of 5 years in the first phase and another `350 crore in the second phase over a period of 5 years with a potential to create direct employment to 10,000.

The company also proposed to establish a component manufacturing facility at Pulivendula in Kadapa district with an investment of `70 crore with a potential to create 2,000 jobs.  APIIC will allocate 298 acres of land on lease cum buyout model at a cost of `6.5 lakh per acre at Inagaluru village and power cost reimbursement at `1.00 per unit for 5 years, post achieving 2,000 direct jobs. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATC Tires Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Intelligent SEZ
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp