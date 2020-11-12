STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jawan’s last rites performed with military honors at his native village Reddyvaripalle in Andhra

Deputy chief minister K Narayana Swamy, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and district collector Narayan Bharat Gupta paid their last respects.

Published: 12th November 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

People gather to take part in the funeral procession of jawan Praveen Kumar in Reddyvaripalle

People gather to take part in the funeral procession of jawan Praveen Kumar in Reddyvaripalle | Express

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The last rites of martyred jawan Ch Praveen Kumar Reddy were performed with full military honors at his native village Reddyvaripalle in Irala Mandal of Chittoor on Wednesday. The jawan was killed in an anti-terrorist operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The last rites were performed in the presence of Army officers, political dignitaries, and district and state officials amid chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. Civilians from across the district also took part in the funeral and bid a tearful adieu to Praveen Kumar. 

Deputy chief minister K Narayana Swamy, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and district collector Narayan Bharat Gupta paid their last respects. Earlier, senior army officials paid floral tributes to the fallen soldier after his mortal remains were brought to the village on Tuesday night.

The martyr was given a gun salute during the cremation, while the Army band performed during the last rites. The pyre was lit by Praveen’s five-year-old son as his family, friends and relatives bid him an emotional adieu. Praveen Kumar, 37, was among the three jawans and an Army officer killed in one of the fiercest encounters in J&K, on Sunday. 

