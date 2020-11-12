STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nandyal suicide case: After charges, advocate files withdrawal memo in court

Speaking to TNIE, advocate Ramachandra Rao said he is a TDP loyalist and that the party has nominated him as state secretary recently.

Published: 12th November 2020 08:54 AM

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KURNOOL, VIJAYAWADA: Following the political slugfest after the accused police officers got bail in the suicide case of Abdul Salam’s family in Nandyal,  advocate Ramachandra Rao, who filed the bail application, on Wednesday moved withdrawal memo before the Nandyal Judicial First Magistrate Court. He stated in his memo that he will not appear in the case anymore.   

Speaking to TNIE, advocate Ramachandra Rao said he is a TDP loyalist and that the party has nominated him as state secretary recently.  He, however, refuted the allegations of political intervention for taking up the case. “The case filed against the two cops was very weak, which led to sanctioning of bail,” he argued.  He added that he is ready to resign his party post if it will cause any damage to his profession or the party.
Meanwhile, the State government filed a petition seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the accused — circle inspector Soma Sekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar — before the Nandyal Judicial First Magistrate Court, which adjourned the case to November 12. 

Naidu slams govt 
Stating that the visuals of the mutilated bodies of Abdul Salam and his family scattered on railway tracks have shaken the conscience of every citizen in AP, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the family was pushed to suicide due to systemic oppression and police brutality.Taking to Twitter, Naidu said, “All protocols of humanity were broken to implicate Abdul Salam in a theft case which he reportedly didn’t even commit. His chilling cries pleading innocence will remain etched in our collective memory. Unfortunately and alarmingly, this is not a one-off incident.”

