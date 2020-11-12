STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recoveries climb to 8.20 lakh; 1,732 new coronavirus cases emerge in Andhra Pradesh

State tests 88 lakh samples till now; 20,915 active cases remain

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eight districts each reported 100 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday when the state’s aggregate grew by 1,732 infections. As another 1,761 patients recovered, active cases remain stable at 20,915.According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Andhra Pradesh has tested a total of 88 lakh samples, including 70,405 in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. 

East Godavari reported the highest 344 positives followed by 246 in Krishna. The lowest single-day spike of 24 new cases were recorded in Kurnool and Prakasam districts. While Kadapa, Nellore, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam also saw their Covid-19 tallies grow by less than 100, the aggregate in Guntur district crossed the 70,000-mark.

Till Wednesday, 1.19 lakh people have tested positive in East Godavari, making it the worst-hit the district. The overall cases in Vizianagaram is the lowest in the state, 40,108.With 1,761 patients getting cured in the 24 hours, overall recoveries in the state stands at 8.20 lakh. As East Godavari continued to report more number of infections, the district has the highest 4,834 active cases.

Seven districts have less than 900 active cases with the lowest 285 in Kurnool. At present, East and West Godavari, and Krishna districts are contributing more than half of the active cases in the state. Meanwhile, 14 patients succumbed to the disease in the 24 hours with Krishna district reporting three deaths; Chittoor, Viskahapatnam and West Godavari two each; and East Godavari, Guntur and Nellore one each. 

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
Comments

