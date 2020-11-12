STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SVBC staffer shares porn site link with devotee instead of Sathamanam Bhavathi program telecast, sacked

Through the Sathamanam Bhavathi programmes, devotees send photos of their relatives on occasions such as birthdays.

Published: 12th November 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to suspend darshan at the Srivari Temple, Tirumala for seven days after an elderly person with coronavirus symptoms collapsed near Srivari Temple.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA:  An attendee working for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)-run Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) was sacked on Wednesday, and some others are reportedly under the scanner, for allegedly browsing pornographic content from the office computers. The matter came to light after the TTD ordered a probe following a recent complaint by a devotee. Sources said a devotee, Krishnamurthy, contacted the SVBC office last month seeking a link to the Sathamanam Bhavathi program telecast on the channel but received a link to a porn site instead.

Through the Sathamanam Bhavathi programs, devotees send photos of their relatives on occasions such as birthdays. These pictures are telecast on the channel and TTD priests offer their blessings. However, when Krishnamurthy asked for the link to upload photos, he was directed to a pornographic website instead. He lodged a complaint with TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy and executive officer KS Jawahar Reddy, who alerted SVBC managing director AV Dharma Reddy. “A report has been submitted to the higher-ups on the other staff who were found browsing porn sites,” an official release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD porn link Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel SVBC SVBC Staff sacked
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp