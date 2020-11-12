TDP shielding Nandyal Nandyal mass suicide accused: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Nandyal mass suicide case took a political turn on Wednesday, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy charging the Opposition TDP with securing bail for the two policemen who were suspended and arrested for the suicide of auto driver Abdul Salaam’s family. The CM made the accusation while speaking at the virtual celebrations on the occasion of Minorities Day, which is observed on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Moulana Abul Kalam.

Listing the initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of minorities, Jagan referred to the Nandyal incident and said he did not think twice about taking action against the policemen as soon as he heard about the incident.

“We are not discriminating when it comes to delivering justice,” he asserted. “While we acted stringently against the policemen, the saddest thing to happen immediately was that this gentleman, who served as a Chief Minister, had engaged a lawyer, who is his party worker, to secure bail for the policemen,” Jagan said, adding that the lawyer, Vedurla Ramachandra Rao, worked as a nominee director for the State Kapu Welfare Development Corporation in 2015, and is a member of the TDP State committee. As soon as the bail petition was filed, the court granted it. The CM also alleged that the Opposition is working to thwart the government’s efforts to do good.