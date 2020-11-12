STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP shielding Nandyal Nandyal mass suicide accused: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

CM says he did not think twice before taking action against the accused cops in the mass suicide case

Published: 12th November 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Nandyal mass suicide case took a political turn on Wednesday, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy charging the Opposition TDP with securing bail for the two policemen who were suspended and arrested for the suicide of auto driver Abdul Salaam’s family. The CM made the accusation while speaking at the virtual celebrations on the occasion of Minorities Day, which is observed on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Moulana Abul Kalam.

Listing the initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of minorities, Jagan referred to the Nandyal incident and said he did not think twice about taking action against the policemen as soon as he heard about the incident.

“We are not discriminating when it comes to delivering justice,” he asserted. “While we acted stringently against the policemen, the saddest thing to happen immediately was that this gentleman, who served as a Chief Minister, had engaged a lawyer, who is his party worker, to secure bail for the policemen,” Jagan said, adding that the lawyer, Vedurla Ramachandra Rao, worked as a nominee director for the State Kapu Welfare Development Corporation in 2015, and is a member of the TDP State committee. As soon as the bail petition was filed, the court granted it. The CM also alleged that the Opposition is working to thwart the government’s efforts to do good.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nandyal mass suicide Jagan Mohan Reddy TDP
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp