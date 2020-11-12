STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu pays rich tribute to Abul Kalam Azad

Azad’s dream was to ensure a life with peace, security and prosperity to all sections of the people, the Leader of the Opposition observed.

Published: 12th November 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on National Education Day (Wednesday) paid rich tribute to Independent India’s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on the latter’s birth anniversary.    Recalling the contribution of Abul Kalam along with all other makers of the Indian Constitution, he said by formulating laws they tried to ensure there would be no discrimination against the minorities in the country. But, everything was going contrary to their ideals in Andhra Pradesh. 

Attacks on the minorities, false arrests, false cases, illegal detention, joint suicides, molestations, atrocities and village evictions was the rule of the day against minorities in the State, the TDP chief  alleged.
Taking to Twitter, the TDP chief called upon everyone to shed narrow differences and work for achieving the ideals of equality and fraternity for which Abul Kalam and other freedom fighters stood for. Everybody should rededicate themselves to the cause of protection of the rights of minorities. Azad’s dream was to ensure a life with peace, security and prosperity to all sections of the people, the Leader of the Opposition observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Abul Kalam Azad
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp