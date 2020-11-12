TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu pays rich tribute to Abul Kalam Azad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on National Education Day (Wednesday) paid rich tribute to Independent India’s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on the latter’s birth anniversary. Recalling the contribution of Abul Kalam along with all other makers of the Indian Constitution, he said by formulating laws they tried to ensure there would be no discrimination against the minorities in the country. But, everything was going contrary to their ideals in Andhra Pradesh.

Attacks on the minorities, false arrests, false cases, illegal detention, joint suicides, molestations, atrocities and village evictions was the rule of the day against minorities in the State, the TDP chief alleged.

Taking to Twitter, the TDP chief called upon everyone to shed narrow differences and work for achieving the ideals of equality and fraternity for which Abul Kalam and other freedom fighters stood for. Everybody should rededicate themselves to the cause of protection of the rights of minorities. Azad’s dream was to ensure a life with peace, security and prosperity to all sections of the people, the Leader of the Opposition observed.