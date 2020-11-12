Three killed as auto collides with truck in Andhra's Namcharampet

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Three passengers were killed and five others injured when a speeding auto hit a truck at Namcharampet in Chillakur mandal on Wednesday. The auto was going to Ballavolu from Gudur with 10 passengers when it collided with the truck. Two persons died on the spot in the incident and another succumbed to injuries later. The deceased were identified as Bujjamma from Yeruru, Krishnaiah from Kalavakonda and Bharathi from Ballavolu. A case was registered.

Container truck catches fire, none injured

Kurnool: A container truck caught fire due to technical problem in the engine near Handri bridge on NH 44 on Wednesday. The empty truck belonging to a car showroom was going to Anantapur from Hyderabad when the mishap occurred. Soon after noticing smoke from the engine, the driver and cleaner got down from the truck, which went up in flames within minutes. A case was registered.