Two promises made to minorities before polls will be fulfilled next year: Andhra Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said two of the promises made by him before the elections to the minorities are pending and that they will be fulfilled next year. The Chief Minister said his government would start YSR Pelli Kanuka and enhance the honorarium to imams and pastors next year. Speaking after paying tributes to Moulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary, which is observed as the National Education and Minorities’ Day, Jagan reiterated his government’s commitment to the welfare of the minorities and weaker sections.

“I have promised to restart the Pelli Kanuka scheme, which was brought to a halt by the previous government in October 2018, and also to hike the honorarium of imams and mouzams apart from paying honorarium to pastors. These are pending and I will start them next year,’’ he asserted. The Chief Minister said Azad was an academician, scholar and educationist, who brought reforms from primary to university level.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

at Moulana Abdul Kalam Azad birth

anniversary event at his camp office in

Tadepalli on Wednesday | Express

“His inspiration reflects in the welfare schemes we have been implementing keeping the future of children in view, more so the weaker sections – SCs, STs, BCs and minorities — who attend government schools. We have taken up the Nadu-Nedu scheme to revamp schools and provide amenities like clean drinking water, furniture, mid day meals and a clean hygienic ambience,’’ Jagan said.

“After the YSR term, the golden era of welfare has come back, and we are maintaining brotherhood among all religions and implementing various welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa, Cheyutha, zero interest loan scheme, Pension Kanuka, Vidya Devena, Vasati Devena, Vahana Mitra, Law Nestham, Nethanna Nestham, Asara and the amount is being transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ accounts. The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has brought in transparency. After our government has taken over, the total amount spent on minority welfare till October 2020 is `3,428 crore, of which `2,585 crore is DBT and `843 crore is through various welfare schemes,’’ he said and added the previous government lacked sincerity and had spent only `2.661 crore for the minorities during its five-year term.

Jagan went on to add that the previous TDP government did not have a minority member in its cabinet until the fag end of its term. “We have given MLA tickets to four Muslims who won the elections and we have also inducted a minority woman as MLC. We have increased the allowance for pilgrims going to Hajj and Holy Land. Students studying in the 900 madarasas will be getting Goru Mudda, and other schemes will be applicable for Madarasas imparting modern education,’’ Jagan explained.

Wakf lands are being digitised and action is being taken against encroachments. He also assured that the property of Christian missionaries will also be protected. Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, Ministers M Sucharita, K Kanna Babu, Kodali Nani, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, officials of Minority Welfare Department were present.