STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two promises made to minorities before polls will be fulfilled next year: Andhra Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said two of the promises made by him before the elections to the minorities are pending and that they will be fulfilled next year. 

Published: 12th November 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said two of the promises made by him before the elections to the minorities are pending and that they will be fulfilled next year. The Chief Minister said his government would start YSR Pelli Kanuka and enhance the honorarium to imams and pastors next year. Speaking after paying tributes to Moulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary, which is observed as the National Education and Minorities’ Day, Jagan reiterated his government’s commitment to the welfare of the minorities and weaker sections. 

“I have promised to restart the Pelli Kanuka scheme, which was brought to a halt by the previous government in October 2018, and also to hike the honorarium of imams and mouzams apart from paying honorarium to pastors. These are pending and I will start them next year,’’ he asserted. The Chief Minister said Azad was an academician, scholar and educationist, who brought reforms  from primary to university level. 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
at Moulana Abdul Kalam Azad birth
anniversary event at his camp office in
Tadepalli on Wednesday | Express

“His inspiration reflects in the welfare schemes we have been implementing keeping the future of children in view, more so the weaker sections – SCs, STs, BCs and minorities — who attend government schools. We have taken up the Nadu-Nedu scheme to revamp schools and provide amenities like clean drinking water, furniture, mid day meals and a clean hygienic ambience,’’ Jagan said.   

“After the YSR term, the golden era of welfare has come back, and we are maintaining brotherhood among all religions and implementing various welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa, Cheyutha, zero interest loan scheme, Pension Kanuka, Vidya Devena, Vasati Devena, Vahana Mitra, Law Nestham, Nethanna Nestham, Asara and the amount is being transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ accounts. The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has brought in transparency. After our government has taken over, the total amount spent on minority welfare till October 2020 is `3,428 crore, of which `2,585 crore is DBT and `843 crore is through various welfare schemes,’’ he said and added the previous government lacked sincerity and had spent only `2.661 crore for the minorities during its five-year term.

Jagan went on to add that the previous TDP government did not have a minority member in its cabinet until the fag end of its term. “We have given MLA tickets to four Muslims who won the elections and we have also inducted a minority woman as MLC. We have increased the allowance for pilgrims going to Hajj and Holy Land. Students studying in the 900 madarasas will be getting Goru Mudda, and other schemes will be applicable for Madarasas imparting modern education,’’ Jagan explained.

Wakf lands are being digitised and action is being taken against encroachments. He also assured that the property of Christian missionaries will also be protected. Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, Ministers M Sucharita, K Kanna Babu, Kodali Nani, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, officials of Minority Welfare Department were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Abul Kalam Azad
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp