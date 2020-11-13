2.7 lakh women beneficiaries get Rs 18,750 each under YSR Cheyutha programme phase two

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Launching the second phase of the YSR Cheyutha programme on Thursday, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana reiterated that state government is committed to the empowerment of women, especially from SC, ST, BC and minority communities in the state.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said unlike previous governments, which only focused on welfare of women in age group of 20-40 and those beyond 60 years, the state government under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was focusing on lending a helping hand to those in age group of 45-60 to stand on their own feet.

“YSR Cheyutha aims at empowering the families through women and helping them in creating a steady income generation avenue. Objective is to enhance the family income by 15-18 per cent. In the first phase, 21 lakh beneficiaries were extended Rs 3,932.90 crore and today in the second phase, another 2.72 lakh beneficiaries are being provided with a financial assistance of Rs 510 crore. Like in the first phase, Rs 18,750 will be credited to the accounts of each beneficiary,” the minister explained.

He said beneficiaries from the castes like Budaga Jangamas, Benti Odia, who are not able to get caste certificates, were provided financial assistance based on self declaration.



“Main objective is to help them gain a steady income source, for which the government entered into MoUs with several leading MNCs like P&G, Hindustan Unilever, Allana, Reliance, Amul. Further, the government is facilitating marketing and technical expertise to the beneficiaries,” he explained.

Out of 23.72 lakh beneficiaries, 11.95 lakh showed interest in self-employment and out of them, 1.48 lakh were interested in setting up retail shops. As against the government’s initial target of setting up 31,860 retail shops, 27,850 were set up. In other words, 87 per cent of the target was achieved. Bank loans worth Rs 53.60 crore were facilitated to the beneficiaries. The minister requested State-Level Bankers’ Committee chairman Brahmananda Reddy to cooperate in extending loans to the YSR Cheyutha beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said treating the party’s election manifesto — Navarathnalu — as Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Quran, the government was fulfilling every promise made.

“Today, we are implementing the second phase of YSR Cheyutha, which is one of the promises made in the manifesto. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s main objective is to ensure women are empowered and thereby their families. In four years time, each beneficiary will get Rs 75,000,” the minister explained. Beneficiaries of the first phase shared their experiences on the occasion. Other officials were present.

