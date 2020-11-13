STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra gives over Rs 25 lakh to family of Abdul Salaam, who died by suicide after 'police harassment'

KURNOOL: The state government on Thursday handed over Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to Mabunnee Sha, mother-in-law of auto driver Abdul Salaam, who died by suicide along with three of his family members alleging harassment by Nandyal police.

District collector G Veerapandian along with Nandyal sub collector Kalpana visited the house of Abdul Salaam and handed over the cheque. Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, MLA Silpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy and others were also present. The MP, MLA and officials assured complete support and assistance of the government to Mabunee Sha and the rest of the family. 

However, there was drama before handing over the cheque. A woman SI and constable went to Mabunneee Sha’s house on Wednesday late night and sought some details from her. Mabunneee called up an additional collector and complained that the police came to her house to divert the probe, and after the intervention of the additional collector, the SI and constable left the place.

Police higher-ups, however, maintained that they just went to collect bank details for completing the process and said the government is sincere in taking action against the police officers responsible for the suicide of the four. 

“They only went to collect the bank and Aadhaar card details to provide ex gratia and nothing else,” investigating officer and Allagadda DSP J Pothuraju told The New Indian Express. He dismissed reports of cops trying to influence the case as “baseless”. 

On November 3, Abdul Salaam, his wife Noor, daughter Salma and son Kalandar died by suicide after recording a selfie video alleging harassment by Nandyal One Town Circle Inspector Somasekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar. The cops had allegedly targeted Abdul Salaam’s family over a gold shop theft case. 

Taking a serious exception to the incident, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered a probe by senior police officials.

Meanwhile, the case hearing in the bail cancellation petition filed by Kurnool police in Nandyal Judicial First Magistrate Court was adjourned to November 16. 

After advocate Ramachandra Rao, who secured bail for the police officials, moved a withdrawal memo in the court, the accused police officials managed to rope in another advocate to take up their case.  

