BJP 'confident' of winning Tirupati seat, says state party president Somu Veerraju

TIRUPATI: BJP state president Somu Veerraju has exuded confidence that the party’s victory in Dubbaka by-polls will be repeated in the upcoming Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election.

He was speaking at a party meeting organised to prepare the party cadre for the ensuing Lok Sabha by-elections, here on Thursday.

Veerraju said that the party’s victory in Bihar assembly elections and by-elections in other States is the foundation for the success of the party in both Telugu states, where BJP will definitely form the governments in 2024.

Exuding confidence of party victory in the Tirupati parliamentary by-election, Veerraju mentioned that the BJP-led Centre has been providing funds for the Tirupati smart city development.

He asked the cadre to take this to the public.