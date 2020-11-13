One year reading fluency campaign for class 3 to 9 students from November 14 in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has decided to launch a one year reading fluency campaign on November 14 to improve the reading skills of students of class 3 to 9.

The objectives of the campaign include transforming non-readers into readers to cultivate the habit of reading, creating an awareness about using e-books and digital libraries wherever such infrastructure is available, involving teachers actively in improving the reading skills of students, promoting awareness about the reading habit among the community, achieving convergence of resources by involving the Director of Public Libraries and the Director of Adult Education and strengthening school libraries. The programme also focuses on developing literacy and conceptual skills and skill-based knowledge among students of class 3 to 9 and it intends to promote phonemic awareness, alphabetic principle, reading fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.

State, district, mandal and gram panchayat level committees have been set up for effective implementation of the campaign. While the Principal Secretary of School Education will be the chairperson for the State-level committee, the Joint Collector, Mandal Parishad Development Officer and village secretary will head the district, mandal and gram panchayat level committees respectively. All the committee members will hold meetings and discuss the plan of action at their individual and collective levels to achieve desired results in implementation of the campaign, while the principals will prepare the school-wise action plan.

Teachers will implement the various reading activities designed either by the Department of School Education or by Samagra Shiksha. World class literature and research studies on content and pedagogy, teaching methods, assessment procedures, learning styles of students, teaching-learning material preparation, utilisation techniques and lesson plans will be provided by Samagra Shiksha. The existing school and village libraries will be strengthened.

The GO issued pertaining to the reading fluency campaign stated that two library periods - one each for English and Telugu - everyday shall be allotted in the class time table from class 3 to 9. Various activities such as competitions and festivals shall also be conducted as part of the campaign, the GO stated.