Police raj in Andhra Pradesh led to Nandyal suicide, Chandrababu Naidu slams CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Holding the AP Police and the state government responsible for the suicide of auto driver Abdul Salaam family in Nandyal of Kurnool district, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said the suicide was just a culmination of the series of non-stop atrocities being committed against the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘Police Raj’.

Alleging that the accused in the case came out on bail because of the weak Sections under which the accused were booked and not because of the advocate who filed the bail application, Naidu said political affiliations should not be attributed to advocates.

“We have advocates, but they could not get bail for former Minister K Atchannaidu for 90 days because of the Sections under which he was booked by the police despite not having evidence. But in this case, the accused got bail because of the weak sections under which the accused were booked even though there is evidence,’’ he alleged.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Thursday, Naidu demanded that the government order a CBI probe into the entire episode. Naidu also demanded dismissal of the CI and the head constable.



“The local DSP should be suspended. If the DGP fails to act even now, it will lead to further erosion of trust in the system and such atrocities will be repeated,” he argued.