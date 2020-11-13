Skill Development Corporation signs MoUs with IBM India, three other firms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) signed MoUs with the four industry/academic partners — IBM India, Singapore Polytechnic International (SPI), India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) and LV Prasad Film & TV Academy (LVPA).

APSSDC MD and chief executive officer Dr Arja Srikanth signed the MoUs in the presence of Special Chief Secretary (Skill Development & Training) G Anantha Ramu and APSSDC chairman Challa Madhusudhan Reddy on Thursday.

IBM India partnered with the AP government to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in IT. IBM India will assist in developing course & curriculum, training of the trainers programmes, industrial exposure, guest lectures and provide training in emerging technologies including coding, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain.

Singapore Polytechnic International (SPI) partnered with the APSSDC for enabling industry-led courses in advanced manufacturing, food innovation and processing and entrepreneurship to be offered in skill colleges.



They will provide technical assistance and hand-holding support in establishing industry specific labs, develop courses and curriculum, design and deliver the training of trainer programme, offer joint certification and accreditation for the proposed courses, design and develop a quality assurance framework for standardisation of teaching and learning modules.

LVPA has partnered with APSSDC to set up and operate a centre of excellence in the media and entertainment sector in Visakhapatnam. They will design and develop courses and curriculum, design and deliver the training of trainers programme, offer courses in basics of 2D animation, digital photography, basics of editing, basics of VFX and digital restoration, industrial exposure, guest lectures.

ITDC has partnered with the state government to set up and operate a centre of excellence in the hospitality sector, design courses and curriculum and offer courses in hospitality, event management, front office operations, housekeeping, food and beverage operations and entrepreneurship programmes.

Skill training courses

IBM India: Centre of excellence in IT sector; training in IT domain such as coding, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, internet of things, Blockchain, data science and analytics, cybersecurity etc

Singapore Polytechnic International: Impart training in advanced manufacturing, food innovation and processing



LVPA: Centre of excellence in media and entertainment sector in Vizag

ITDC: Centre of excellence in hospitality sector, design courses and curriculum and offer courses in hospitality