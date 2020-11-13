Visakhapatnam reports a mere 65 fresh Covid-19 cases

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A mere 65 new Covid cases were reported in the district on Thursday against 84 cases on Wednesday, according to a medical bulletin.

Two persons died due to Covid. The cumulative tally of Covid cases has gone up to 57,575 with the fresh cases and the death toll stood at 490.

Meanwhile, 79 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

As on Thursday, the total number of active cases and recoveries stood at 1,513 and 55,572.

Out of 319 clusters in the district, six are very active and 19 active. As many as 294 clusters have been identified as dormant.

​It may be remembered that the district administration has already denotified 627 clusters.