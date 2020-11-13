YSRC MLA Sridevi cries foul over 'fake' audio clips, files police complaint

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a series of audio tapes purportedly with her voice making the rounds, YSRC MLA Undavalli Sridevi on Thursday accused some television channels of running a malicious campaign against her on the basis of morphed videos and fake audio clips.

In the past few days, the latest on Thursday, audio tapes, purportedly with the voice of Sridevi making controversial comments on gambling dens and a section of people using politicians from underprivileged sections for their political gains, were aired by a few news channels.



The audio tapes were allegedly released by a suspended party activist from Sridevi’s constituency, Sandeep, who even alleged threat to his life from the MLA. TDP Mahila Wing chief Vangalapudi Anitha demanded action against the MLA for “running gambling dens”.

After the fresh audio tapes surfaced on Thursday, Sridevi hit back at the television channels. “The channels are not even making an attempt to seek a response from me, which shows their intent. Will they even go to the extent of airing morphed porn content just for the sake of TRP?’’ she questioned.

Sridevi blamed the TDP for the campaign against her. Hitting out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the MLA said that Naidu, in the past went to the extent of saying that nobody would want to be born as a Dalit.



“That mindset is what is driving such campaigns against a Dalit woman who dared to enter politics to serve the people,’’ she said and added that she filed a complaint with the police to unravel those behind the “fake” audio tapes.