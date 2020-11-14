STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy extend Diwali wishes

Published: 14th November 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Illuminated Raj Bhavan on the eve of Diwali in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders greeted people of the State on the eve of Diwali. In his message, the Governor said Diwali signifies the victory of good over evil.

“I am sure, occasions like these inspire us to conquer the calamities and build a society filled with peace, amity and communal harmony. I appeal to the people of the State to take all precautions such as wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining social distance and always remain guarded against spread of the coronavirus as the pandemic is still in existence,” he said.

Governor Harichandan prayed that Deepavali will bring peace, prosperity and  happiness to the people of the State. 

The Chief Minister said the festival of lights marks triumph of good over evil. He wished that the divine light of Diwali would bring in peace, prosperity and happiness to one and all. TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu extended Diwali greetings to all sections of people. He wished prosperity for all the Telugus in India and abroad.

Naidu said that Diwali marks the day when the good (dharma) triumphed over the evil forces. It was a day when an end was put to all forms of demolitions and destructions.

The festival symbolises the deliverance of innocent, common people from attacks, atrocities and misdeeds of the diabolical forces.

In a statement, the TDP chief prayed that the people may be led from the darkness of destruction and chaos towards the light of peaceful coexistence, progress and prosperity. Everybody should celebrate Naraka Chaturdasi and Diwali with their families, while strictly adhering to the guidelines, Naidu pointed out. Other political leaders also greeted people. 

