STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh likely to have 29 districts after reorganisation

Deputy CM Dharmana Krishna Das hints at rise in number to 29; officials say it will be more than 25 planned earlier.

Published: 14th November 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has expedited the process of reorganisation of districts. Though uncertainty is still prevailing over the exact number of new districts, it is learnt that the total number of districts after reorganisation is likely to be 29.

In fact, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced to carve out new districts taking every Parliament constituency as a unit. Going by the formula, the State, which has 13 districts, will have 25 districts after the formation of the new ones. However, due to technical issues and objections and suggestions coming from various quarters, officials said, there will be more districts than the earlier planned 25. 

Initially, reports emerged that the State will have 26 districts as there are possibilities of forming two districts from Araku Lok Sabha constituency, which spread across four districts (Srikakulam to East Godavari), and the remaining 24 Lok Sabha segments as new districts.

However, owing to the demands and technical issues, the number of districts is expected to increase now.
Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das said that the exercise for the formation of new districts is still going on and that it will take some more time for arriving at a logical conclusion. 

Hinting at formation of more districts than earlier planned 25, the minister said the number may be 29, going by the existing proposals.

“Take the case of our Srikakulam district (native district of Krishna Das). If we form new districts taking the Parliament constituency as a unit, Srikakulam district will lose many industries and educational institutions, including the Dr BR Ambedkar University. So some objections were raised by the leaders and people. Similarly, there are some more demands for the division of some more districts. So, we will consider all the issues before taking a final call,’’ the minister explained. 

Though the Deputy Chief Minister said that the process is expected to take some time, it was reported that the officials embarked on finding the required buildings and infrastructure for the new district head quarters.

Meanwhile, official sources said that as the Census is not going on at present due to COVID-19, there are no freezing orders on changing boundaries till December 31, 2020. 

“If the  government forms new districts now, every district will get a code related to the Census when the process starts. In case of not completing the reorganisation of districts by that time, the existing districts will only be given the coding. However, there are no complicated technical issues involved in the process,” an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh reorganisation
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp