Navaratri Brahmotsavams in Ekantham

Brahmotsavam rituals and utsavas will be observed as per Agama traditions but inside the temple in Ekantam.

Published: 14th November 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 09:20 AM

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to suspend darshan at the Srivari Temple, Tirumala for seven days after an elderly person with coronavirus symptoms collapsed near Srivari Temple.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to conduct the Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavams from October 16 to 23 in Ekantham in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. Processional deities will not be brought out, and all poojas and kaimkaryams will be performed only inside the temple.

TTD executive officer (EO) Dr K S Jawahar Reddy said a decision to this effect was taken after a review meeting at his chambers with Collector Bharat Narayan Gupta, TTD additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, DIG Kranti Rana Tata and other officials.

The TTD had said on October 1 that vahana sevas of Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavams will be conducted in the Mada streets.

However, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry recently issued guidelines stating that religious or cultural utsavams should not have a congregation of more than 200 people. The direction came ahead of several festivals between October and December.

In view of the new guidelines, the TTD reviewed its decision and announced that Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavams will be conducted in Ekantham in the Srivari temple akin to the annual Brahmotsavams that were held last month.

All vahana sevas will be observed at the Kalyanotsava mandapam in Srivari temple. Brahmotsavam rituals and utsavas will be observed as per Agama traditions but inside the temple in Ekantam.

Speaking to the media, former Chief Priest AV Ramana Dheekasithulu said even Vaidika Karyakrams, which are generally conducted outside, will be conducted in the temple.

Events to be live-streamed

The SVBC will livestream all events, while the TTD’s Public Relations department will issue photos of all events and vahana sevas daily for devotees across the globe.

