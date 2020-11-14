STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salvage operations of MV Maa called off, vessel to be abandoned

Published: 14th November 2020 07:53 AM

Bangladeshi cargo vessel MV Maa, which ran aground in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After analysing various factors in the efforts to refloat  Bangladesh ship MV Maa, which has been lying at Tenneti Park beach here, its owner has decided to abandon the vessel. The ship owners have served an abandonment notice on insurer Protection Indemnity Club. 

Earlier, the shipowners had sought permission to dry dock at the shipyard for undertaking repairs to the ship, if any, after refloating it. However, the port authorities have reportedly sought seaworthiness certificate for allowing the vessel into the harbour area.

Sources said Resolve Marine made all arrangements and brought equipment, including tug, to pull the vessel back into the sea, to refloat the ship during high tides.  The vessel owner wrote to the insurer PI Club about the decision to abandon the ship. Now, the PI Club will have to negotiate with the port authorities about further course of action, sources said.

After the ship ran aground at Tenneti Park, it has been decided to transfer the fuel from the ship on priority and accordingly Gill Marines, which was appointed by the ship owner, successfully shifted over one lakh litres of fuel to tankers. 

CEO of Gill Marines Surender Singh Gill said their initial priority was to retrieve the fuel in the ship so as to avoid environmental pollution. Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) had also mobilised its own Oil Spill Response Equipment with a dedicated team to the site to prevent oil pollution.

Gill said after the oil was transferred, Resolve Marines, which was appointed by PI Club, began exercise to salvage the ship. However, the ship owner called off the salvage operation and gave the abandonment notice.

Earlier, Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao had said the government will convert the ship into a restaurant, if it is abandoned, and make it a tourist attraction. It is learnt PI Club and port authorities will have to take a decision on what will be done with regard to the abandoned ship.

