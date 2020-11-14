Special buses to ‘Pancharama Kshetras’ for devotees

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Special buses will be operated to ‘Pancharama Kshetras’ to enable devotees to visit famous temples of Lord Shiva in a single day in twin Godavari districts.

They are: Sri Amareswara Swamy temple on the banks of the Krishna at Amaravati, Sri Bheemeswara Swamy temple at Bhimavaram, Sri Ksheera Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Palakollu, Sri Bheema Lingeswara Swamy temple at Draksharamam, and Kumara Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Samalkot.

These services will start from Dwaraka Bus Station on November 15, 22, and 29, and December 6 and 13.