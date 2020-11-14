Tekkali government hospital may get ready by March 2021

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A portion of new building of Tekkali district hospital with 100 beds is likely to be ready by the end of March next year.

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APSMIDC) is determined to complete the construction of two floors of the building by the end of this fiscal.

The new building for the district hospital was sanctioned by the previous TDP government at an estimated cost of Rs 48 crore.

The construction of the hospital building was taken up in 5.43 acres at Tekkali-Temburu road where the Vamsadhara office was located earlier.

The dilapidated office building was demolished to construct the hospital. NABARD sanctioned funds under the RIDF for the hospital.

Construction of the 200-bed hospital building began about two and half years ago. Though the area hospital of Tekkali was upgraded as a district hospital, the DMHO authorities are running it in the same building.