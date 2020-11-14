Tension in Kadapa as one killed in YSRC group clash

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Tension prevailed in P Anantapuram village of Kondapuram mandal in Kadapa district on Friday, following clashes between two groups of ruling YSRC, during which a 45-year-old party worker, P Guruprasad Reddy, was killed.

The two groups clashed over the payment of compensation to the Gandikota project-displaced. Additional forces were rushed to the village to prevent further violence.

According to police officials and villagers, two groups, one supporting Jammalamadugu MLA P Sudheer Reddy and another supporting former minister and YSRC leader P Ramasubba Reddy differed over payment of compensation to the Gandikota-displaced.

They even lodged a complaint with the district collector 10 days ago. Following the complaint, District Collector C Harikiran constituted a committee headed by deputy collector Rohini and tahsildars of Kamalapuram and Kondapuram mandals. The committee took up a public hearing in P Anantapuram village on Friday.

The group headed by Guruprasad Reddy informed the committee that some of the project-displaced families did not receive compensation and demanded a resurvey.

However, the group headed by M Ramesh Reddy said payment of compensation was already delayed, hence it should be paid without any resurvey.

Both the groups entered into a heated argument and in a short time it escalated into a fist-fight and clash with sticks and stones.

In the melee, people of Ramesh Reddy group attacked Guruprasad Reddy and one of the attackers stabbed him.

Police rushed to the spot and diffused the situation. Grievously injured Guruprasad Reddy was shifted to the Government Hospital in Tadipatri, where he died while undergoing treatment. Following his death, tension prevailed in the village and additional forces were rushed to prevent any untoward incidents.