14.5 lakh farmers to get Rs 510.3 crore

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said 14.5 lakh farmers across the State will have Rs 510.30 crore credited in their bank accounts under the YSR Sunna Vaddi (interest free loans) scheme on November 17. It is the interest on the loans taken and repaid by the farmers.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kakinada on Sunday along with Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, the minister said as promised in the party’s manifesto, interest-free loans are being provided to the farmers, the amount is being credited to the accounts of farmers, who repaid their loans within one year. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally release the amount on November 17.

According to him, between June and September, various crops (agriculture and horticulture) were damaged in 93,908 hectares and 1,70,266 farmers suffered losses. In October, agriculture crops in 74,000 hectares and horticulture crops in 14,000 hectares suffered damages and as many as 1.98 lakh farmers suffered losses. The minister said the Central team was apprised of the extent of crop damage. A total 136.14 crore has been released as input subsidy for the months of June, July, August and September.

Input subsidy for the farmers who suffered crop damage (groundnut, cotton, blackgram, maize) in Rayalaseema will be released soon. For the first time, input subsidy is being released in the same season. In the budget, Rs 1,152 crore was allocated for interest-free loan subsidy and till date Rs 825 crore was released, he said.