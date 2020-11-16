STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
70 seasonal hostels for kids of migrants in Prakasam

The headmasters are asked to submit proposals to mandal education officers concerned on or before November 20.

Published: 16th November 2020 10:22 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: To help children pursue their studies without being affected by migration of parents in search of work and better wages, 70 seasonal hostels will be set up for them in Prakasam district.These hostels are coming up under AP Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. Each hostel will accommodate nearly 50 students.

The hostels have been conceived to help children continue their studies without going away with their parents to other places. It’s generally the practice for parents to take children with them when there is nobody to take care of them disrupting studies. 

The headmasters are asked to submit proposals to mandal education officers concerned on or before November 20.

