74-year-old critical after blast

TIRUPATI: A 74-year-old man suffered severe injuries in a gas cylinder blast at his house in Marrimanu area in Tirupati on Sunday. Due to the explosion, a wall collapsed on him, and his condition is said to be critical. According to official, Raghunath was standing close to his kitchen when the cylinder exploded. Police shifted him to the Ruia government hospital.
