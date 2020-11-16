STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dockyard employee ends life, gambling loss may be reason

Though the exact reason for his extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the police registered a suicide case.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Online gambling has allegedly claimed the life of a man from Gopalapatnam. According to the police, Satish, a dockyard employee, died by suicide on Sunday. A complaint was lodged with Gopalapatnam police three days ago that Satish went missing after he reportedly lost a huge amount in online gambling.

He resorted to the extreme step by himself before a running train. The Government Railway Police found the body on the track near Meghadrigedda reservoir. A bag containing a towel, a soap and clothes, was found near the body.  GRP SI Kamesh said they established the identity of the deceased with the help of cell phone and his belongings in the bag. Satish, a permanent employee of the dockyard, was living with his parents at Kothapalem in Gopalapatnam. Following a dispute with Satish, his wife went to her parents’ in Tuni with their six-year-old.  

Satish’s father who identified the body, told the police that there was no reason for his son to take the extreme step. They cleared the loan on the house and Satish had stopped playing online gambling, he claimed. Though the exact reason for his extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the police registered a suicide case. Gopalapatnam police said they registered a missing case based on a complaint by Satish’s father.

