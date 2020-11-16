General services at RIMS to resume shortly

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As the daily Covid-19 infections are on a decline in Prakasam district, the Ongole government general hospital (also know as RIMS Hospital) has got the official nod to resume general surgery, which was stopped about seven months ago on the account of peak surge in patients testing positive for the virus. The hospital recently resumed its outpatient services.

The district, which on Sunday saw a spike of just 37 cases, has reported only three Covid-19 deaths in the last 10 days, according to officials. With a significant decline in the number of infected persons admitted at the hospital at a time, such patients are only getting treated on the second and third floors now. Sanitisation of all intensive care units, and wards and operation theatres on the ground and first floors are underway even as the hospital is making separate entrance/exit points for Covid and non-Covid patients.

“As the intensity and infection rate have come down, the government directed us to restart all general medical services in a phased manner. Accordingly, we have shifted all the Covid-19 positive persons to the 2nd and 3rd floors; the ground and first floors are allotted for the treatment of non-Covid patients. The services will resume in a week,” Dr D Sree Ramulu, hospital superintendent, told TNIE on Sunday.Before the pandemic, the GGH doctors performed anywhere between 10 and 15 surgeries a day.