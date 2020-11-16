STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains during Kharif dash Anantapur groundnut farmers’ hopes

Crop yield comes down to 3-4 quintals per hectare from 11; farmers urge State government to extend a helping hand to them, besides paying input subsidy

Published: 16th November 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kharif crop, rice

(Representational Image)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The groundnut farmers of Anantapur district, who expected a bumper yield in the Kharif with more rains, have suffered heavy losses. The crop yield was only 3-4 quintals per hectare as against the average yield of 11 quintals per hectare.Though they invested anywhere between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per hectare, earning from the crop was Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000. Even the harvested crop was reported to be of inferior quality and farmers blame it on excess rains. 

“I have invested Rs 1.8 lakh for cultivating groundnut in four hectares of land and hoped for a better yield in view of good rains in the initial phase. Though the heavy rains are not good for groundnut crop, I thought losses would be manageable. But, unfortunately, the losses were more than 80 per cent. I could not even recover even 20 per cent of my investment,” deplored Punnapu Venataramudu, a farmer in Narpala village of the district. 

In fact, Venkataramudu has taken loans to cultivate groundnut in more acres, expecting a bumper yield. “I spent Rs 120 per kg of seed and more for fertilisers, pesticides and labour. After the losses, I was afraid of going for the next crop. I can’t afford to take more loans and would not be in a position to repay if the crops fail again,” he said. Narrating a similar tale, Gowtham, another farmer from Nuthimadugu village of Kambaduru mandal in the district, said several  farmers in the district cultivate groundnut in more areas than last year, expecting a good yield.

“With good rains, despite shortage of farmhands due to the Covid pandemic, we cultivated groundnut. However, we did not expect the rains to be this excess. Though the groundnut plants grew tall, the number of pods were not even 20 per cent of what they used to be. Our efforts went down the drain and we can go for the next crop only if the government extends a helping hand,” he said. Gowtham cultivated groundnut in two hectares and said he could not recoup even 20 per cent of his investment. 

Compared to 3.64 lakh hectares during Kharif 2019, groundnut was cultivated in 4.64 lakh hectares in the district in Kharf 2020, which is almost 1 lakh hectares more.  According to officials, who briefed the Central team, which visited the district to assess the crop damage due to heavy rains, a total  9,890 hectares have suffered damage. “But the most important factor was that there was less than 50 per cent of the normal yield. There was excessive vegetative growth and weeding due to excess rains during June and July. Instead of normal 30-35 pods per plant, only 4-5 pods per plant were formed. Kernel formation was weak and inferior,” explained Y Ramakrishna, joint director (agriculture) Anantapur district. 

According to him, on an average, a hectare yields around 11 quintals of groundnut, but this Kharif, the yield came down to 3-4 quintals with inferior quality crop. During the Central team’s visit, Agriculture Commissioner H Arun Kumar, district collector Gandham Chandrudu and other officials explained this phenomena, so that the assessment is not just limited to direct crop damage, but also includes yield loss. Now, groundnut farmers hope that the State government makes a special exception to their case and lends a helping hand, beside paying the input subsidy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anantapur district Kharif
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp